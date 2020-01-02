Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Don’t abbreviate 2020 when writing out the date, police warn

News

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – New year, new date!

We’re only two days into 2020, but authorities have already issued a warning on why you shouldn’t be abbreviating the new year.

The warning: Don’t write the date 1/2/20.

Instead, write out 2020 in full, so it looks like this: 1/2/2020.

Authorities said the date is easily changeable and could ultimately be used against you.

“Example: If you just write 1/1/20, [a scammer] could easily change it to 1/1/2017 (for instance) and now your signature is on an incorrect document,” wrote auditor Dusty Rhodes.

A local police department also issued a similar warning on social media, saying the advice “should be considered when signing any legal or professional document.”

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss