‘Don’t expect me to come home’: Court docs say slain Indiana boy feared going to dad’s home

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – An Indianapolis boy who police believe is dead feared going to his father’s house for the weekend, telling his mother that his father was angry with him and would kill him.

Investigators also said the boy’s father called at least two people and confessed to killing his son.

The startling revelations come from court documents filed this week accusing 37-year-old Anthony Dibiah of killing 10-year-old Nakota Kelly.

The case led to a large search Monday on the west side. Dibiah is charged with murder, although police are still looking for the boy’s remains.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched on July 19 around 11:45 a.m. for a welfare check of a child at 6007 West Lake South Drive. A caller told police that he had received a call from Anthony Dibiah in which Dibiah said he’d killed his son.

When officers went to the location, they didn’t find Dibiah or the boy. They did, however, find a crime scene and enough evidence to convince them that Nakota was dead.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case, investigators found what appeared to be “blood spatter, blood smears and brain matter” in the apartment’s bathroom. There was also a small amount of blood in the apartment’s entrance.

Surveillance video obtained by police showed Dibiah leaving and returning to his apartment several times between 2:27 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. At 8:30 a.m. Dibiah was seen opening the hatchback and putting items inside. He also put a bag in the community dumpster, court documents said.

Police contacted AT&T and discovered Dibiah was driving west through Illinois and going into Missouri.

Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol located Dibiah and his vehicle, a white Jeep Patriot, near Highway 38. IMPD detectives went to Missouri to investigate.

According to court documents, Dibiah called at least two people and told them he’d killed his son.

“I just killed my son!” Dibiah said, according to a relative, who told police that Dibiah he repeated the phrase multiple times. Dibiah was crying during the call.

Dibiah then asked for the relative’s address. The relative refused to provide the address, which agitated Dibiah and caused the relative to hang up.

During that call, Dibiah told the relative that Nakota’s mother had “given him a very hard time and had cost him a lot of money in court,” according to court documents.

Dibiah also called a friend, who said he’d asked to borrow a suitcase. Dibiah then called back and said he’d “used a bag to suffocate his son” and then “dumped the body.” The friend called police, leading to the investigation and search.

A detective also spoke to a DCS worker managing Nakota’s case.

The case worker said the boy’s mother reported a “concerning statement” her son had made on July 14. Nakota asked her if he was going to his father’s house that weekend; when she told him he was going to see his father, the boy said, “Oh, I’m dead. Don’t expect me to come home.”

When his mother asked him what he meant, Nakota said, “My dad is going to kill me,” and said his father was angry with him because Nakota had hung up on him during a phone call when he “did not want to speak to him.”

The case worker said the boy’s mother received a text message from Dibiah around 2 p.m. Sunday that said, “Sometimes I hear voices. My son is in Heaven,” according to court documents.

During an interview with detectives, Dibiah declined to provide a statement, according to court documents.