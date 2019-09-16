Don’t fall for this Venmo scam

(WTNH) — Police are warning the public about a scam that’s targeting Venmo users.

Officers said the user will get a text that claims their account is about to be charged.

It then advises the person to log in if they want to cancel the withdrawal.

It takes the user to a page that is disguised to look like Venmo. Officials said it even uses similar colors and fonts as the app.

Once logged in, it will ask the person to verify their identity by entering their debit card number, bank account number, or other personal information.

The message is not from Venmo but from scammers looking to gain access to personal information.

People are encouraged to ignore the message and reach out to Venmo with any questions.

More information about getting help can be found on the company’s website.