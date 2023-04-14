HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden family had quite the surprise Wednesday night when a UPS truck hit their home and car on Hideaway Lane.

Surveillance footage captured the moment the UPS truck appeared to lose control and strike a house and car.

Hamden police said the truck crashed into the home around 6:30 p.m. While there were injuries reported, the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Police said they can’t confirm the cause of the accident, as an investigation is ongoing.

The homeowner Hannah Schnepp said her house sustained damage and her car was totaled in the collision.

Schnepp said the Hamden Fire Department responded to the crash and a crane had to be used to lift the UPS truck off her car.

Side angle of the UPS truck hitting the house.

Angle from behind the UPS truck.

The UPS truck can be seen hitting the garage.

The tow truck assists with the removal of the UPS truck.

The front view of the UPS truck that shows damage to the truck and car next to it.

“Safety is our most important priority at UPS and we are investigating,” UPS said in a statement regarding the crash.