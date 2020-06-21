Meriden teen dead, another seriously injured in double motor vehicle rollover crash

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving two vehicles left one teen dead, and another person with serious injuries in Meriden Sunday morning.

According to Meriden Police Lt. John Mennone, at approximately 4:02 am officials were alerted to an accident with a rollover scenario, including a person possibly ejected from a vehicle.

Meriden Police and Fire arrived to the scene on Research Parkway, South of Murdock Avenue where two vehicles with heavy damage were found; One 2003 Honda Accord and one 2007 Toyota Scion.

The Honda Accord was found rolled over, resting on the Northbound lane. The Toyota Scion was found off the road to the right of the Southbound lane.

The operator of the Toyota Scion sustained serious injuries as a result of the accident was transported to Midstate Medical Center for treatment. His condition is presently unknown.

The operator of the Honda Accord, an 18-year old male who had been partially ejected from the vehicle, received medical care from officers but was pronounced dead on scene. Officials say he was a resident of Meriden.

Additional information on the identity of both operators have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Christopher Griffin at (203) 630-6345 or by email at cgriffin@meridenct.gov.

This is developing story. Stay with wtnh.com and the News 8 app for updates.