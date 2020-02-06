Douglas’ films included `Spartacus,’ ‘Lust for Life’

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) -- Doctors are weighing in on the deadly drug officials are calling "gray death," and they say the super drug has three key ingredients: heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanil.

"For someone to overdose on something like fentanyl, start thinking like a grain of rice," Windord Amos, a Lafayette addictions counselor said. "For carfentanil, it's even smaller than that."