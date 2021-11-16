Dozens of polling precincts selected at random to have election results audited

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

(WTNH) – On Tuesday, 34 polling precincts were selected at random to have their election results audited. That’s five percent of the optical scanners for all precincts statewide.

This process happens every year after Election Day.

“We have a 15-year history of accuracy of our voting tabulators and we do this today to ensure election integrity,” said Secretary of the State Denise Merril.

Those audited ballots will be matched against the vote totals from the optical scan machines.

List of polling places to be audited: