DPH reminds Connecticut residents to test their homes for radon

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Department of Public Health (DPH) is encouraging Connecticut residents to test their homes for radon gas.

According to DPH, radon gas is the leading environmental cause of cancer mortality. Health officials say that radon is responsible for an estimated more than 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year in the USA.

“Many people are unaware of the harmful health risk of radon in their homes, because it is not a gas you can see, smell or taste. The only way to detect this silent killer is through testing, and that is

why the DPH Radon Program works together with local health departments across the state

to make sure residents are well informed about these risks,” says Acting Connecticut DPH Commissioner Deidre S. Gifford, MD MPH.

Thirty-three local health department/district partners in Connecticut were provided 2,075 free test kits for distribution in their local communities to support radon awareness. Visit the DPH Radon website to learn more about testing and more.