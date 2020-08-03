Dr. Anthony Fauci to join Gov. Lamont at his COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — During a news conference at the UConn campus in Storrs Monday morning, Governor Ned Lamont announced that Dr. Anthony Fauci – the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – will be joining him at his COVID-19 response briefing Monday afternoon.
Fauci had been the face of the White House Coronavirus Task Force until recent months when he seems to have fallen out of favor with President Trump.
Connecticut has been a success story in terms of controlling coronavirus spread by abiding by the guidelines – endorsed by Fauci – of social distancing and wearing masks in public.
You can watch the Governor’s briefing live on News 8, WCTX and WTNH.com this afternoon at 4 p.m.