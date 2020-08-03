Dr. Anthony Fauci to join Gov. Lamont at his COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon

FILE – In this April 22, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump watches as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — During a news conference at the UConn campus in Storrs Monday morning, Governor Ned Lamont announced that Dr. Anthony Fauci – the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – will be joining him at his COVID-19 response briefing Monday afternoon.

I appreciate Dr. Fauci for accepting my invitation to join us today for our COVID-19 news briefing to discuss the effects of the virus around the country and its impact on Connecticut. We’ll be getting started at 4PM.



Watch live: https://t.co/K7xQp0evwO pic.twitter.com/h6WcsmFnZC — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) August 3, 2020

Fauci had been the face of the White House Coronavirus Task Force until recent months when he seems to have fallen out of favor with President Trump.

Connecticut has been a success story in terms of controlling coronavirus spread by abiding by the guidelines – endorsed by Fauci – of social distancing and wearing masks in public.

You can watch the Governor’s briefing live on News 8, WCTX and WTNH.com this afternoon at 4 p.m.