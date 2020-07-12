Drive-by shooting leaves one man with multiple injuries in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting incident Sunday morning in Meriden.

According to Lt. John Mennone, the unidentified man was driving in his vehicle on East Main Street when another vehicle with multiple people inside opened fire upon him.

Meriden Police responded to the scene at approximately 2:00 a.m. on the 900 block of East Main Street, where the victim was found to have sustained gunshots injuries to his head and chest.

Investigators are currently unable to draw a connection between the victim and the vehicle with the occupants.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were described as non-life threatening.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Fonda at (203) 630-4178, or mfonda@meridenct.gov.