NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Today is Ash Wednesday, which kicks off the Lenten season for the Christians. Some churches are offering a drive-thru service to those who would like to receive ashes.

Ash Wednesday is a long-held tradition in the Christian church. It’s a time of repentance, fasting, and new beginnings. One of the ways to observe this day is by receiving ashes.

Last year at the North Branford Congregational Church, a drive-thru service allowed the reverend to administer the flock, one car at a time. It was quick, convenient, and safe, which is important considering we’re still in a pandemic.

This is just one more way that Christianity is adapting to our culture and changing times, and people of all denominations are welcome.

The drive-thru Ash Wednesday service will get underway again at the North Branford Congregational Church at 7 a.m.