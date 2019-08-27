1  of  3
Driver charged with dragging officer held on high bail

by: Associated Press

Adam Dejesus, 38 (Photo: Waterbury police department)

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with dragging a police officer about 100 feet with his car and knocking the officer unconscious has been held on $750,000 bound.

Adam Dejesus appeared in court on Monday to face charges including assault on a police officer in connection with the incident at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday in Waterbury.

Police were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle and found a driver who had fallen asleep or suffered a medical emergency.

Officers opened the car doors and roused the driver, who sped away and dragged rookie officer Vytautas Kandratavicius. The officer hit his head on the road.

The 38-year-old Dejesus’ attorney said her client sped away because he did not know the men who approached his vehicle were police and thought he was being robbed.

