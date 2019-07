(WTNH)–State police are responding to a one car accident on I-91 North near Exit 19 Sunday afternoon.

The accident was in the left hand barrier and the two left lanes are closed.

The driver was transported to the hospital, their injury conditions are not known at this time.

#CTtraffic I-91 N/B left lane is closed at exit 19 due to a serious accident. Injuries at this time are unknown. Expect delays. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 28, 2019

