WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver was pronounced dead Saturday night at the scene of a three-car collision in Woodbury.

According to police, while traveling north on Main Street South (RT-6) in the town of Woodbury a driver changed lanes for unknown reasons and collided with two other vehicles. One of the other drivers was injured and taken to Waterbury Hospital.

Police have cleared the scene and are looking for witnesses to the crash. Anyone with information can contact the investigation officer, Tpr. Fitzsimons at (860) 626- 7900 or connor.fitzsimons@ct.gov.