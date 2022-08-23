WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Fewer teens going for their driver’s licenses has been a nationwide trend and it’s resulting in much quieter driving schools.

At 24 years old, Imani Gordon is now going for his license. Road lessons are helping him get the comfort of being behind the wheel. After some changes in his life, he realized he could no longer put off getting his license.

“That’s what happened to me. I delayed it because I had no need for it. I couldn’t buy a car, I was in college, commuting with the bus or with Uber, but now it’s matching up for me to get my license,” Gordon said.

Driving schools across Connecticut are reporting a decline in attendance of teens seeking licenses. Nationally, the number of licensed 18-year-olds has declined by about 20 percent from 1983 to 2018.

Statistics show that only five percent of all licensed drivers in 2020 were between the ages of 15 to 20, which is almost five percent less than the previous year.

The pandemic had a lot to do with it as well as the increased reliance on social media.

“Less friends are going out, seeing others these days, and even then, you have Uber transportation. It’s not as much of a big trend to get your license, especially since it’s hard to afford a car nowadays,” Gordon said.

Chase 2 Driving School has seen how cost has affected the teen driver’s ability to get onto the roadways, which is a big factor playing out across the country. Between pricier cars, gas, and insurance, it all adds up for teens and their families on a budget.

“Insurance for young teens is very expensive, and today being everything has increased in price, there can be parents who figure there are something things we need to hold off on,” said Vic Diaz, an instructor at Chase 2 Driving School.

After obtaining a permit, Connecticut’s Department of Motor Vehicles requires 16 and 17-year-old drivers to receive at least 40 hours behind-the-wheel training before applying for their driver’s license. Diaz said there have been times when students have expressed parents’ reluctance to help them fulfill that requirement.

“They just don’t see it that way. They figure if my mom or dad or uncle can’t take me out, they can’t get out. So, we show them other avenues,” Diaz said.

Another concern for young drivers is car crashes. It’s the number one cause of death for teens. 2022 is on pace to be one of the deadliest years on the roads in decades, according to CT traffic researchers. There have been 232 deadly crashes in Connecticut so far this year, with 16 involving teen drivers.