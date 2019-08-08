Dulos investigation tops half million dollars

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — The investigation for Jennifer Farber Dulos has cost the Connecticut State Police plenty of time and plenty of money.

To compensate for 8,847.5 calculated overtime hours, CSP paid $557,609.21 to its personnel through July 18.

According to the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection (DESPP), 193 personnel worked on the investigation through July 18 across more than 10 units including: Canine; Eastern, Central and Western District Major Crimes; Cyber Crime; Emergency Services; Fire and Explosives; Counter Terrorism; Field Operations; Training Academy; and from all Troops except Troop I.

DESPP said these amounts are only for overtime and there is some uncertainty from the early stages of the investigation “before it was known how the investigation would unfold.”

On Friday, Fotis Dulos will appear in court again where attorneys expect to argue numerous motions.

Jennifer has been missing since May 24th.