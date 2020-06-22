Breaking News
Dump truck rolled over on I-95 North in Milford blocks two lanes of traffic

Accident on I-95 North in Milford cleared; all lanes reopened

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A truck that rolled onto its side on Interstate 95 North in Milford had two lanes of traffic blocked Monday afternoon, but the scene has been cleared and the roadway is now reopened.

The accident occurred just before Exit 40, and had the right and center lanes blocked, with only left-lane traffic and traffic utilizing the center median getting by for an extended period of time.

There is no information on injuries due to this accident.

This is a developing story. News 8 will bring you updates as they become available.

