Dunkin’ now selling sleeves of bacon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Have you ever wanted to munch on some bacon while on the go?

Dunkin’ is now making that possible by offering a sizzling new snack: Snackin’ Bacon.

The Snackin’ Bacon includes eight and a half pieces of bacon with a sweet black pepper seasoning.

The bacon is presented inside a small paper sleeve similar to the ones Dunkin’s hash browns are served in, making it easy to eat on the go.

In addition to the Snackin’ Bacon, Dunkin’ is also adding Matcha lattes, served hot, iced or frozen, and breakfast bowls.