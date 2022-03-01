(WTNH) – Dunkin’ is bleeding blue to support the UConn Huskies basketball team by offering fans a free donut on Fridays.

Starting March 4, rewards members can get a free classic donut with beverage purchase every Friday in March at Dunkin’ locations in Connecticut.

Dunkin’ is a longtime partner of UConn basketball and is celebrating the men’s and women’s basketball teams as they head into the postseason. The company will change its logo colors to UConn blue in advertising and promotional materials to help support the Huskies.

“Connecticut is UCONN country. There’s immense pride that comes from our teams consistently being the ones to beat,” said John Coughlin, Dunkin’ Franchise Owner. “As local business owners, we’re always looking for ways to show support for the communities we serve. By bleeding blue, there’s no better way to show the players, coaches, staff and fans that we’re with them and that we have their backs.”

Dunkin’ will also be hosting on on-campus rally to kick off the post season on March 9.