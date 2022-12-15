NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Union leaders brought over a million dollars in “play money” to their boss at the Applegreen Corporation Thursday.



The union leaders said the company had withheld that amount from workers since taking over Dunkin’s service plaza outlets last year.



Applegreen Corporation employs all Dunkin’ employees in the 23 plazas across three interstate highways. The organization has not responded to Thursday’s demonstration.