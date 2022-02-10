Conn. (WTNH) — The West Haven-based Durante Pasta Inc. voluntarily announced a recall of its Pasta Potato Gnocchi on Thursday.

Durante Pasta said the product may contain milk, an allergen, which is not on the label. The common allergen can cause serious or life-threatening reactions to those who have an allergy and consume the product. The product may also contain undeclared sulfites, Durante Pasta said.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety Division is urging Connecticut residents to check their freezers for the Pasta Potato Gnocchi. Those who have a known milk or sulfite allergy or sensitivity are urged to not consume the product and dispose of it or return it to its point of purchase, the division said.

“It’s incredibly important to ensure that food products are labeled appropriately, especially when they may contain allergens that can threaten our health,” Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull said in a statement. “We hope that consumers will take caution and return this product quickly if they have a milk or sulfite allergy, and we thank Durante Pasta for cooperating with the recall.”

Pasta Potato Gnocchi was sold in select Connecticut stores. See the full list below:

Liuzzi Market, North Haven

CT Natural, Wallingford

Northford Store, Northford

Westside Market, Rocky Hill

Charlie’s Meat Market, North Haven

ShopRite Wallingford, Wallingford

D&D Market, Wethersfield

At this time, no illnesses have been reported, according to the CTDCP.