Dzen Tree Farm in South Windsor announces birth of first reindeer in CT in over 20 years

News

by: Olivia Lank

Posted: / Updated:

CREDIT: Dzen Tree Farm

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Dzen Tree Farm in South Windsor announced a big surprise on Monday.

The farm announced it had a baby reindeer born on April 18.

The baby named Rudy is the first reindeer born in Connecticut in over 20 years. Rudy was born small, so he had to be nursed by the farm workers every two hours.

The farm is inviting residents to come out and meet Rudy on July 11 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Barber Hill Road location in South Windsor.

Credit: Dzen Tree Farm

Dzen Tree Farm will be collecting food for the South Windsor Food and Fuel Bank and is asking residents to bring non-perishable food or cash donation.

The farm will only be open to the public to visit Rudy during that four-hour window.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Lawmakers discuss 'juvenile car theft crisis' at state capitol

News /

Thousands lost power in Bristol after Tuesday's storms, cleanup underway

News /

Hartford initiative gives cash to residents who post video about getting COVID vaccine online

News /

State Capitol reopens to public after 16-month COVID closure

News /

Two injured in ceiling collapse at Milkcraft ice cream shop in West Hartford

News /

Holiday weekend mayhem in CT sparks juvenile justice reform talk

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss