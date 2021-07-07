Dzen Tree Farm in South Windsor announces birth of first reindeer in CT in over 20 years

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Dzen Tree Farm in South Windsor announced a big surprise on Monday.

The farm announced it had a baby reindeer born on April 18.

The baby named Rudy is the first reindeer born in Connecticut in over 20 years. Rudy was born small, so he had to be nursed by the farm workers every two hours.

The farm is inviting residents to come out and meet Rudy on July 11 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Barber Hill Road location in South Windsor.

Credit: Dzen Tree Farm

Dzen Tree Farm will be collecting food for the South Windsor Food and Fuel Bank and is asking residents to bring non-perishable food or cash donation.

The farm will only be open to the public to visit Rudy during that four-hour window.