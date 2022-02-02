Early spring or longer winter? ‘Chuckles’ is set to make his prediction at the Lutz Children Museum on Tuesday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Tuesday, Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day! The Lutz Children Museum in West Hartford is holding its annual celebration with state groundhog Chuckles.

Chuckles is set to predict an early spring or longer winter at 6:45 a.m.

The tradition of Groundhog Day dates back centuries to help ease the transition from winter to spring. Groundhog Day at the Lutz Museum has been taking place since 1978, when an injured groundhog from the wild helped predict an early spring or longer winter.

Chuckles will make his forecast and greet fans before returning to his space for rest and relaxation.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Hartford

Preview to groundhog day

News /

West Hartford BOE votes to discontinue high school team names

News /

Glastonbury police warn residents of 'check washing' scam

News /

Carbone's Ristorante in Hartford hopes for federal relief as restaurants continue struggling during pandemic

News /

Hartford rolls back mask mandate

News /

Crews digging out from Saturday’s winter storm in Connecticut

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss