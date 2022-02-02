Early spring or longer winter? ‘Chuckles’ is set to make his prediction at the Lutz Children Museum on Tuesday

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Tuesday, Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day! The Lutz Children Museum in West Hartford is holding its annual celebration with state groundhog Chuckles.

Chuckles is set to predict an early spring or longer winter at 6:45 a.m.

The tradition of Groundhog Day dates back centuries to help ease the transition from winter to spring. Groundhog Day at the Lutz Museum has been taking place since 1978, when an injured groundhog from the wild helped predict an early spring or longer winter.

Chuckles will make his forecast and greet fans before returning to his space for rest and relaxation.

