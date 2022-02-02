Early spring or longer winter? ‘Chuckles’ makes his prediction at the Lutz Children Museum

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Wednesday, Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day! The Lutz Children Museum in West Hartford held its annual celebration with state groundhog Chuckles.

Chuckles made his prediction at 6:45 a.m. and he predicted six more weeks of winter.

“Chuckles the 11ths has just told me that he was scared, he saw a shadow, and we’ll have six more weeks of winter,” said Jay Moran, Manchester Mayor.

The tradition of Groundhog Day dates back centuries to help ease the transition from winter to spring. Groundhog Day at the Lutz Museum has been taking place since 1978, when an injured groundhog from the wild helped predict an early spring or longer winter.

“It’s a tradition. What it does is it just brings the community together here in Manchester. It brings smiles on people’s faces. Everybody looks forward from the winter to the spring,” said Patricia Buxton, Executive Director of the Lutz Children’s Museum.

IN 1999, Chuckles became Connecticut’s official groundhog. This is now Chuckles the 11th. He’s young and was a little nervous, so he had an accident during his public appearance.

“I think my shoes, I moved quick enough, but it’s always entertaining for the kids when that happens,” Moran said.

Chuckles lives with his sister Jalene in a habitat at the museum. Chuckles will now return to his space for rest and relaxation.