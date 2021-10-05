East Catholic, Montville high schools release letters in response to allegations of racially-based taunts at recent football game

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference announced on Tuesday that East Catholic and Montville High Schools released letters written in response to events surrounding a football game between the schools.

On Friday, September 24, it was reported that there were allegations of racially-based taunts as the football game between the two schools. East Catholic High School President Sean Brennan said that there were allegations of “unkind words and actions” from its fans, players, coaches, and administration, which was hosted by East Catholic.

On Tuesday, Brennan released a letter from East Catholic High School to Montville High School, which said in part, “We are heartbroken that a young woman from Montville High School had such a negative experience at East Catholic – if we knew who the offending party was, that person would have been disciplined by now. So instead, on behalf our entire school, and myself personally, I apologize to this young woman and any others who may have had a negative experience – I am deeply sorry this happened, and I promise you that we can and will do better.”

Montville Public Schools Superintendent Laurie Pallin sent a letter to East Catholic High School saying in part, “Thank you for investigating that events that took place at the September 24th away football game against East Catholic High School. We appreciate your efforts to identify the people who participated in making offensive remarks and displaying inappropriate behavior towards our cheerleaders. On behalf of the Montville High School community, we accept your apology and recognition that what occurred was not acceptable.”

The CIAC said the two schools will be sending student representatives to the CIAC offices for an upcoming Class Act Council training session and discussion. The CIAC’s Class Act Schools initiative is designed to empower schools, and particularly students, to take ownership for all issues related to sportsmanship withing the athletics department.