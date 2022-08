EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Board of Education is set to discuss whether to add armed security guards at three schools in East Hampton.

The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Monday.

The three schools would be Memorial Elementary, Center Elementary, and the town’s middle school. East Hampton High School already has an armed security officer.

The district says a final vote could happen on Monday night.

