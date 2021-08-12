East Haven Animal Shelter puts out warning after dog dies from being left in a hot car

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The East Haven Animal Shelter is putting out a warning after a dog died from being left in a hot car.

The East Haven Animal Shelter said on Tuesday night, the shelter received a report of two dogs left in a car. One of the dogs died and the other was transported to the vet and is expected to survive.

Officials say it doesn’t matter if it is day or not, it is too hot to leave animals in a car.

Anyone who sees an animal left in a hot car is being asked to call police for the shelter.