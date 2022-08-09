EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Consumer Protection Commissioner signed a summary suspension for the liquor permit for BullsEye Billards & Bar following a fatal shooting over the weekend.

The suspension comes after the East Haven Police Department made a referral to the DCP Liquor Control Divison on Aug. 8 regarding an Aug. 6 shooting.

On Aug. 6, East Haven police responded to the report of a shooting at BullsEye Billiards & Bar that resulted in the death of one young man and critically injured a bystander, officials said.

The man who was shot and killed was identified as 26-year-old Julius Bolden-Lowe, according to the police. The bystander who was critically injured suffered a gunshot wound to the face. Police said both victims were later found to be in possession of loaded firearms inside the bar,

Following the shooting, life-saving measures were performed on Bolden-Lowe after he was shot 5-6 times, in areas ranging from the torso, stomach and head according to police and he was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The initial investigation revealed that more than one caliber of spent bullet casings was found on the ground in the area where the shooting occurred, which police said suggests there was more than one shooter.

Police said it is unclear at this time whether or not the deceased exchanged gunfire with the shooting suspect.

Investigators spoke with the bouncer of the bar who is tasked with checking ID’s and frisking patrons for weapons upon arrival. The bouncer told police he did not conduct weapons checks on the night of the shooting, according to officials.

The East Haven Police Chief Edward Lennon Jr. described the bar as having “a pattern of incidents involving violent behavior” at the premise dating back to June 6, 2021. During this period Chief. Lennon noted 62 additional case numbers representing the times’ police officers were assigned to the bar at closing time “in an effort to deter illegal or violent activity.”

The establishment’s first permit was issued in 2001 and has been renewed annually but the current permit is set to expire on Feb. 11, 2023.

“My condolences go out to the friends and family members who lost a loved one in this unfortunate incident,” said DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull. “It is clear from repeated incidents that this premise is not operating in a way that prioritizes the health and safety of its customers, neighbors, and community. Thank you to the East Haven Police Department for their investigation into this most recent incident. Immediate suspension and closure of this establishment is necessary to prevent any additional violent incidents.”

The premise’s license is immediately, and BullsEye Billards & Bar must remain closed until further notice, according to government officials.