EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Folks from all over the area gathered in East Haven for the 2022 Greater New Haven Italian-American Heritage Parade on Sunday.

People who attended told News 8 it was good to get the community together again.

“The things that they do here are just family-oriented, different holidays, different things, especially down on the Green, they just had the Fall Festival, and this is the first parade since 2015, for the Italian-American heritage,” said Joann Spragg, an East Haven resident.

The route started on Main Street and and went about a mile, all the way to the town Green on River Street.