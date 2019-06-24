East Haven mayor will not seek GOP endorsement to run for re-election

East Haven Mayor Joseph Maturo Jr. will not seek the GOP endorsement to run for re-election this year in the November 2019 municipal election.
In a letter sent to Republican Town Committee, Maturo says that he “will not seek the endorsement at the convention from the Republic Town Committee for the office of Mayor, or for any other elective office for the upcoming November 2019 municipal election.”
Sources close to East Haven Mayor Joe Maturo say he is not seeking the GOP endorsement to run for re-election as mayor, but is leaving open the possibility of running as a third-party candidate. @WTNH — George Colli (@GeorgeColli) June 24, 2019
Read the full letter in the attachment below: