East Haven PD searching for suspect who robbed two stores in 12 hours

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Police are investigating after two Frontage Road businesses were robbed approximately 12 hours apart. Police believe the same suspect is responsible for both robberies.

On Saturday just after 10:30 p.m., the manager of a Sunoco at 80 E. Frontage Road called to report a robbery. After an officer arrived, it was determined that the suspect was a white or Hispanic male with a scruffy mustache, standing at approximately 5’11” to 6′, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a logo over the left breast, gray or tan jeans and black shoes.

According to police, the suspect jumped over the counter and gained access to the cash register. The suspect then fled a short time later with cash and left the parking lot in a newer model dark gray/charcoal Honda Civic, possibly a hybrid, with tinted windows.

A gas station employee present during the robbery did not report any injuries.

Courtesy of East Haven Police Department

The second robbery occurred on Sunday just after 10:30 a.m. at a Dunkin’ Donuts at 91 E. Frontage Road. Police responded to the scene and determined the suspect was a white or Hispanic male who entered the business and brandished a knife. He was described in a similar way to the suspect from the Sunoco robbery, standing at 5’11” to 6′ with a scruffy mustache and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white logo over the left breast, gray or tan jean and black shoes.

Police say the suspect reached over the counter and gained access to the register to take cash. The suspect then fled westbound on Frontage Road in a dark gray/charcoal Honda Civic with tinted windows. The license plate was removed from the vehicle, according to police.

Employees at both robbery locations made personal phone calls to their employers before calling the police. This created a significant time delay in responses to both robberies, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the pictured suspect is urged to call the East Haven Police at 203-468-3820 or to message them via the East Haven Police Facebook page.