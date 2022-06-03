EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A shopping plaza in East Haven was ordered by fire marshals to be vacated and shuttered on Thursday.

The plaza, located on Foxon Road in East Haven, was ordered to be shut down by East Haven Fire Marshal Charles Miller, fire marshals stated.

This vacation was caused by the owner of Thompson Plaza, who authorities said had refused to fix the sprinkler and fire alarm systems. They were both discovered to be broken following a safety inspection last month.

Thompson Plaza, a multi-unit plaza and home to East Haven Discount Liquor and Route 80 Diner, was then ordered to be vacated and shuttered, authorities confirmed.

There is no word yet on whether or not the vacant order will be lifted.