EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police charged a Meriden man in connection to the fatal overdose of a 20-year-old woman.

On March 10 in 2021, police and fire officials were dispatched to a home on Rabbit Rock Road upon hearing the report of a possible overdose. Upon their arrival at the scene, officials determined a 20-year-old woman had died of a fentanyl overdose, police said.

The FBI and DEA assisted East Haven police with the investigation and determined the victim allegedly obtained a lethal dose of fentanyl from a man identified as 27-year-old Kvone West of Meriden.

Mugshot of Kvone West (Image courtesy of the East Haven PD).

Investigators learned West allegedly supplied the fentanyl after reaching out to a mutual acquittance who facilitated the narcotics transaction. It was determined the victim allegedly met up with West in Meriden to purchase the narcotics before using them at a private North Haven residence, investigators said.

A short time after using the drugs, the victim was transported back to her East Haven residence where she later died, police said.

The mutual acquaintance was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of sales of narcotics in Dec. 2021.

After an arrest warrant was granted, officers from the East Haven and Meriden police departments took West into custody without incident. He was transported to the East Haven Police Department where he was processed.

West was charged with the following offenses: illegal sales of narcotics and conspiracy of illegal sales of narcotics.

West was held on a $100,000 bond is expected to appear in court on Aug 31.