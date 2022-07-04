EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The East Haven Police Department has successfully located the burial site of a 1975 homicide victim, after accidentally unearthing the wrong body in June.

In August 1975, a woman dubbed “Jane Doe,” by police was found bound, gagged and floating in a drainage ditch along Frontage Road in August 1975.

Police were able to exhume the body and inspect it before collecting viable DNA from several DNA-rich areas with the help of the Office of the Medical Examiner.

The New Development will allow police to extract, sequence, and apply DNA results to genealogy databases across the globe in the hopes to identify Jane Doe.

The case remains under investigation.

