EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Coe Avenue Tuesday morning.

At 10:13 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Coe Avenue and William Street after a report of gunfire, police said. Responding officers determined through video surveillance that a dark-colored SUV was traveling Southbound in the Northbound Lane on Coe Avenue.

According to the authorities, the dark SUV turned around on Coe Avenue and proceeded to travel northbound on Coe Avenue toward the pedestrian.

The SUV faced the pedestrian and fired a single shot out of the car toward the pedestrian who fled south on Coe Avenue. The SUV then fled northbound on Coe Avenue but the pedestrian was not injured in the incident.

Coe Avenue was briefly shut down while the East Haven police combed the area for evidence and spoke to witnesses, police said.

East Haven police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured it on their video surveillance systems to contact detectives immediately at 203-468-3820.