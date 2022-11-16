EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police arrested an 18-year-old man connected to a paintball incident that left a juvenile seriously injured on Sept. 10.

According to the East Haven police, officers working the town’s fall festival were approached by a group of juveniles who stated there was someone shooting possible BB gun pellets into a crowd of thousands of people.

Ofc. Paul Scelza then made contact with a group of juveniles who said they were shot at by what they believed to be BB gun pellets by individuals inside a black Honda Accord when they were walking along the town green.

In the ensuing chaos, caused by the suspects in the Honda Accord, people began screaming for help and hiding behind vehicles for cover. Officials said several people were struck in the head and torso.

The projectiles were later determined to be ‘splatter balls,’ a type of water or gel-based beads shot out of a splatter gun known to cause bodily harm when shot at a high velocity, according to police.

One victim sustained a severe injury after he was shot in his eye and neck by one of the suspects. The victim was later transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for evaluation.

Officers were able to obtain the license plate of the car involved in the incident leading to the identification of the suspects.

Police located the car used in the incident and discovered a bag containing a gray splatter ball rifle and a canister of splatter balls, officials said. Officers seized the items at the scene.

Police determined the suspects were two juveniles and one 18-year-old male identified as John Arthur Raymond.

Officers learned the three suspects took turns shooting approximately shooting splatter balls at different groups of people attending the fall festival.

Raymond was charged with the following offenses after the incident:

Reckless endangerment in the first degree

Conspiracy to commit reckless endangerment in the third degree

Assault in the second degree

Conspiracy to commit assault in the second degree

Assault in the third degree

Conspiracy to commit assault in the third degree

Breach of peace in the second degree

Raymond was held on a $100,000 bond and faced a judge on Nov. 10.

Juvenile #1 was charged with the following offenses:

Reckless endangerment in the first degree

Conspiracy to commit reckless endangerment in the first degree

Assault in the third degree

Conspiracy to commit assault in the third degree

Breach of peace in the second degree

Juvenile #1 sat before a juvenile court judge on Nov. 9 and was released to a parent.

Juvenile #2 was charged with the following offenses:

Reckless endangerment in the first degree

Conspiracy to commit reckless endangerment in the first degree

Assault in the third degree

Conspiracy to commit assault to third degree

Breach of peace in the second degree

Juvenile #2 was released to a parent after facing a juvenile court judge on Nov. 9.