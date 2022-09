EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An East Haven police officer has been placed on administrative leave and is the subject of an internal affairs investigation.

The East Haven Police Department told News 8 they were made aware of an off-duty matter involving Officer Paul Cavalier.

He was subsequently placed on administrative leave and is now the subject of an internal affairs investigation. Police are calling it a personnel matter.

News 8 is working to learn more about the investigation.