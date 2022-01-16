East Haven residents, utility companies prepare for overnight storm on shoreline

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The storm is just hitting the state Sunday night, which is expected to continue through the overnight hours. One region that could get some of the worst impact is by the shoreline.

News 8’s Lauren Linder was live in East Haven and said the winds were already picking up, with some precipitation starting around 10 p.m. This is one of the town’s low-lying areas by the Sound, where water from the creek can easily flood the entire community.

David Levenduski, an East Haven resident, spoke with News 8, noting that “there’s been times over the years that they had to have a boat come down the street.”

Levenduski is a part of a neighborhood off Cosey Beach Avenue where people know to prepare before any kind of storm.

“I quickly learned that when I see cars gathering up on the high spot, that it’s time to move the car up,” East Haven resident Leslie Pac said.

The Superintendent of Operations for East Haven Public Works, Charles Coyle, said the water comes from the Carolina Creek. He noted that with this front, he’s concerned about high tides Monday morning that could potentially overwhelm the storm drains and cause flooding in the streets.

“It’s possible,” Coyle said of the flooding. “I won’t say no, you don’t know until the storm comes.”

Coyle is paying attention to strong winds overnight and noted that crews will be available, as needed, to help with assisting residents.

When it comes to power outages, utility companies are ready to respond to any downed lines or trees across the state. Extra workers and equipment will be on hand.

“We’ve added about 50 percent more crews than what we have on average,” Vice President of Reliability Insurance and Emergency Preparedness for United Illuminating, Trish Nilsen, said in a statement.

Additionally, Eversource spokesperson Tricia Taskey Modifica said the company will have “fully stocked equipment, extra utility poles, wires, transformers, anything that our crews might need.”

No matter what this storm brings, Levenduski and his neighbors said it comes with the territory.

“The view and the sunsets and the sunrises, and you know, we’ll deal with the floods,” Levenduski said. “Tomorrow’s another day.”

Officials want to make sure you’re prepared: have your devices charged, as well as flashlights and batteries ready. They are urging everyone to stay home if possible, at least through those early morning hours.