East Haven town council approves proposal for banning dogs on town beaches

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Looks like dogs will officially no longer be allowed at East Haven’s beaches.

On Wednesday, Robert Parente, whose on the town council and works with the Department of Public Works, told News 8 that the vote unanimously passed that dogs will not be allowed on the town’s beaches.

Safety concerns and general cleanliness were the reasons for passing the proposal. Officials are currently drafting an ordinance.

Folks from East Haven were divided on the issue:

Erica Lewis Patterson of East Haven said, “People really shouldn’t have their dogs on the beach because kids play in the sand out here, and dogs poop and pee near where the kids play, and it’s just not sanitary to me.”

Monique Morales of East Haven said, “As long as the owners are picking up after their dogs then I think you know, everyone and any animal should be able to enjoy the beach.”