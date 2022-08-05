EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – East Lyme Police arrested a man on child abuse charges on Friday, according to the authorities.

At 8:40 a.m. officers took 38-year-old David Martin into custody based off an arrest warrant that was issued by the New London Superior Court.

Mugshot of David Martin (Courtesy of the East Lyme Police Department)

The warrant is an extension of the continued investigation of a child abuse case in East Lyme that resulted in the June 7 arrest of Katie Nichols, police said.

Investigators said Martin was present during incidents where a child was being abused by Nichols and failed to intervene. Police charged Martin with risk of injury to a child, according to officials.

Martin was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on Aug. 8.