EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – East Lyme Police arrested a man on child abuse charges on Friday, according to the authorities.
At 8:40 a.m. officers took 38-year-old David Martin into custody based off an arrest warrant that was issued by the New London Superior Court.
The warrant is an extension of the continued investigation of a child abuse case in East Lyme that resulted in the June 7 arrest of Katie Nichols, police said.
Investigators said Martin was present during incidents where a child was being abused by Nichols and failed to intervene. Police charged Martin with risk of injury to a child, according to officials.
Martin was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on Aug. 8.