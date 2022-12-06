EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Communities all across the state have received tens of thousands of dollars from the five-cent tax on nip bottles.

The money is supposed to help communities find ways to clean up the tiny bottles, which often wind up as trash on the side of the road. East Lyme has taken action by buying two high-tech garbage and recycling cans, which compact the trash and let the town know when they’re full.

The high-tech trash cans will be placed along Main Street and use up a little more than half of the $26,000 the town has received.