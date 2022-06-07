EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – An East Lyme woman was arrested on several charges relating to child abuse on Tuesday morning.

Katie Ann Nichols, 36, was charged with one count of negligent cruelty to a person, one count of risk of injury to a child, and one count of reckless endangerment in the second degree.

She was arrested with a warrant related to the case by East Lyme police, according to the arrest report.

This arrest is the result of a long investigation that began after reported incidents of child abuse and mistreatment, officials stated.

The arrest report does not identify who Nichols may have been abusing.

Nichols has since been processed and presented in court for arraignment, police stated.