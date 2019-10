EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — East Windsor police are investigating the suspicious death of a 70-year-old man.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Fairway Drive around 8 a.m. on Wednesday after a family member said they found the man dead in the kitchen.

The person said they could not get in contact with him and decided to do a welfare check.

Police have not released the person’s identity.

An investigation is ongoing.