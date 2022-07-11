EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – An East Windsor man has admitted his role in a fraud scheme where oxycodone was illegally acquired and distributed through fraudulent prescriptions on Monday, according to the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

45-year-old Jayson Kemp pleaded guilty before a judge to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute oxycodone on July 5.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Kemp obtained blank prescription paper from employees of various state medical practices. He kept some of the paper for himself and sold some of the prescription paper for thousands of dollars to other individuals including Oral Welborn of Hartford.

Kemp, Welborn and another co-conspirator recruited “runners” who typically received Medicaid and Medicare benefits and filled fraudulent prescriptions with the runner’s identifying information and a forged doctor’s signature on the prescription.

The runners then filled the fraudulent prescription at a pharmacy using their Medicaid or Medicare benefits and provided the pills to Kemp, Welborn and their co-conspirator in exchange for $50 per prescription.

Kemp, Welborn and their co-conspirator then sold the pills to individuals suffering from opioid addictions. They then sold the pills to individuals suffering from opioid addictions. They were responsible for filling 150 fraudulent prescriptions for oxycodone almost all of which were for 150 30mg oxycodone pills, according to court records.

Kemp was arrested in the fall of 2019 and was released on a $150,000 pending sentencing, which is not scheduled.

Welborn pled guilty on March 10 and is awaiting sentencing. Their co-conspirator was also charged and convicted in state court.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New Haven Tactical Diversion Squad, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General and the Vernon Police Department.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John T. Pierpont, Jr.