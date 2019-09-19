East Windsor officials respond to fire near used car lot

Breaking News
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — East Windsor authorities responded to a structure fire at 200 South Main Street late Wednesday night.

According to the East Windsor Police Department‘s Facebook, a photo was posted of flames shooting straight up from a building. That building is located next to a used car lot.

Officials say firefighters were dispatched to 200 South Main Street at 10:07 p.m. Wednesday night for a working garage fire.

The fire was put under control around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is currently under investigation.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.

