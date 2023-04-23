EASTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An almost 300 year old church in Eastford caught fire early Sunday morning according to the Woodstock Volunteer Fire Association.

Station 76 reported receiving a call at 3:25 a.m. of a structural fire at The Congregational Church of Eastford on 8 Church Road. Extensive damage had been done to the building by the time firefighters arrived. There are currently no reports of injuries.

Pastor Mike Moran released a statement about the fire on his Facebook that reads:

Hello CCE family. The church burned down early this morning. I only found out about 20 minutes ago, so no time to react yet other than to say that God is good, He is doing something good, and the church is not a building – it is all of us – His precious saints. Please be in prayer – and standby for a plan as to how we gather later today. in Him, Mike

According to Western Connecticut State University, where an original copy of the church’s manual resides, the church has had a presence in Connecticut since 1778. The Congregational Church of Eastford had been at the Church Rd. location since 1829.

This story is still developing.