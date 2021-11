(WTNH) — Project Heal is a program run by Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities (ECAD) that places service dogs with service members and veterans.

Dale Picard, co-founder, and executive director of ECAD, along with service dog ‘Tuna’ are trying to raise awareness of how a service dog can help veterans.

More information on Project Heal can be found at ECAD1.org.

