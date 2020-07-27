Educating in a Pandemic: A News 8 town hall on reopening schools safely

(WTNH) — It’s a question that’s on the mind of many parents and educators in Connecticut. How do we send our kids back to school, and do so safely for everyone involved? And like most questions of that nature, it’s a question that raises as many more questions as it answers.

This Thursday, July 30, News 8 is proud to present “Educating in a Pandemic,” a town hall discussion airing at 7 p.m. on News 8, WCTX, and streaming on WTNH.com. Ann Nyberg will guide the conversation that brings together education experts from the state, local, and national levels. We will also hear from parents and educators whose concerns are of paramount importance to the state’s ability to reopen schools.

“Parents, teachers, and students all have questions and concerns about the upcoming academic year,” said Rich Graziano, Vice President and General Manager of WTNH/WCTX. “This town hall is just another part of News 8’s continuing mission to help families prepare safely for the school year, and provide them with the latest information from local leaders.”

One of those local leaders is U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes, who represents Connecticut’s Fifth Congressional District. Representative Hayes brings more than legislative experience to this town hall. She was named National Teacher of the Year in 2016, after earning the honor for the Nutmeg state. Congresswoman Hayes sits on the full House Committee of Education and Labor. Back in May of this year, she joined several other Representatives in calling for a $100-billion investment in the child care sector following the COVID-19 pandemic. And, back in November 2019, Hayes played a dynamic role in the creation of the College Affordability Act. A firm believer in education in general, she has been quoted as saying that “education saved her life” and is a fierce advocate for ensuring that equitable access to educational opportunities exists for all students and families.

Shortly after the state released its plan for reopening schools, Representative Hayes voiced questions about that plan, saying it caused panic, and calling it unrealistic. At the time, Hayes raised her concerns for inner-city schools with high minority populations.

Superintendent of one of the state’s largest public schools systems, Dr. Ilene Tracey has been tasked with leading New Haven Public Schools through this extremely difficult time. Dr. Tracey became interim Superintendent back in November 2019 and was unanimously elected to the official superintendent position on June 9 of this year. At the time of Dr. Tracey’s election, New Haven mayor Justin Elicker said, “I’m very, very enthusiastic to support this motion. I’ve seen Dr. Tracey’s leadership albeit only for five months, but it’s been five tumultuous months.” Dr. Tracey leads a district that deals with many of the challenges of distance learning that showed themselves during the pandemic – including the technology divide experienced by districts with high minority populations like the Elm City.

The New Haven Board of Education recently released its plan for reopening – a plan focused on safety and academic growth. When that plan was released, Michael Pinto, the Chief Operating Officer of NHPS said, “The primary focus, obviously, is to ensure student and staff safety, making sure we provide a clean and safe learning environment and we are looking to be adaptive and we need to be able to adapt in real-time to changing conditions.”

Also on the panel of this special town hall is Fran Rabinowitz, who was named Executive Director of the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents in June 2017. Previously the interim superintendent of Bridgeport Public Schools, Rabinowitz has been a classroom teacher, district administrator, Associate Commissioner of Education for the State of Connecticut, and Superintendent of the Hamden Public Schools in the past as well. Rabinowitz has been part of multiple roundtables and news briefings as Governor Lamont has filled the public in on the state’s plan.

Jeff Leake has been the President of the Connecticut Education Association (CEA) since July 2018 after serving nearly six years as the organization’s Vice President. A long-time elementary and middle school teacher with special emphasis on curriculum development and implementation in the science and math areas, Leake has also served on the CEA Board of Directors and as CEA treasurer.

The CEA released it’s safe learning plan earlier this month, on the heels of Governor Lamont’s announcement of the state’s plan for reopening. As part of that plan, the CEA said it wants the state to recognize and address all risks to students and staff and understand that moving the economy forward depends on the safety of schools not just reopening them. Leake also released a statement at that time, saying in part:

While we appreciate Governor Lamont’s pledge of “safety first” for our students and schools and his word that he will “have teachers’ backs” when it comes to masks, sanitizing, and social distancing, local districts need assurance that state funding will be provided for virus-related expenses. We can’t allow students living in high-poverty districts, students with special needs, and English learners to be at greater risk and have lesser safety protections. Without adequate state funding, that is likely to occur. CEA President Jeff Leake, July 16 statement

Athletics, and how to let student-athletes compete safely in the age of COVID-19 is still a great unknown. As Executive Director of the Connecticut Association of Schools (CAS), Glenn Lungarini is also charged with running the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC). Lungarini was named to his CAS post in 2018 after having served 19 years in public education as a coach, teacher, department chair, athletic director, assistant principal, and principal.

Back on June 5, the CIAC released its plan to start the process of returning students to athletic competition starting this summer. That plan has obviously hit some bumps in the road as the state has found its way through the process of trying to safely reopen. The return to the field of competition will hinge greatly on the state’s ability to bring students together in general, and an official decision on whether fall sports can start on time is reportedly expected sometime in early August. We will hear not only from Lungarini but also from a coach and a student-athlete from the state in order to get all perspectives on the prospect of sports during a pandemic.

“Educating in a Pandemic” will also touch on the many facets involved in reopening schools safely. One of those areas is the disparity between socioeconomic groups in our state and the impact of those factors on how prepared districts are to deal with the challenges of a possible hybrid learning approach. The technology divide in one district may be vastly different from that of another – a factor we saw during the distance-learning period after the Governor was forced to close physical school buildings in the height of the coronavirus.

Other areas of concern for parents and educators alike include the challenges of servicing special needs students, the safety of school buses, as well as the psychological impact on children which will show itself in both the possibility of returning to schools and in the potential of not being able to return to school.

All of these areas add up to one giant unknown. How do we deal with that unknown, and eventually overcome it? That is the major question we hope to help answer in this special town hall. If you have a question or concern about reopening our schools, please record a video of that question and send it to us at ReportIt@wtnh.com with the subject “reopening schools.” Whether you submit a question or not, we hope you’ll join us this Thursday at 7 p.m. and join in the conversation with us on twitter while you watch “Educating in a Pandemic.”