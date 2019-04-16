19 students arrested during protest regarding financial aid at Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - 19 students at Yale are under arrest after a protest on campus Tuesday afternoon.

They blocked off College Street in a fight over the student effort portion of the school's financial aid package.

Student effort is the amount of money the students who receive financial aid have to contribute to their education each year.

They don't think that's fair.

"This policy really hurts the most vulnerable students the most already, so it really affects low-income students and students of color," protester Julia Salseda Angeles said.

All 19 students are charged with disorderly conduct.

News 8 reached out for a statement from Yale.

So far, there has not been a response back.