NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two members of the Newtown Board of Education resigned on Wednesday night.



Deborah Zukowski, the chair of the Newtown Board of Education said Republicans Janet Kuzma and Jennifer Larkin are no longer on the board.

Newtown residents rally over potential book ban

So far no reason was given–but it comes after backlash–to a possible ban of two LGBTQ+ books from the library at Newtown High School. The now-former members — voiced their concerns about the books and said it was due to their sexual nature, not that they had LGBTQ+ themes.

There is a vote set for Thursday night on the potential book pan. Zukowski says the meeting will still be held.